The Fullerton City Council at their December 21 meeting approved Jeff Collier to serve as Acting City Manager upon Steve Danley’s departure and until a permanent replacement is selected.

The City retained Steve Danley on April 28 following a Council majority’s decision to end the contract of former City Manager Ken Domer. Danley was to serve as Acting City Manager until the City completed a recruitment for a permanent City Manager. His initial contract term ended in October.

The first recruitment for a permanent City Manager concluded without a selection and Danley agreed to extend his contract for another two months until December 24.

At present, the City is nearing completion of the second recruitment. To ensure that Fullerton continues to have uninterrupted management while the Council completes its recruitment for a permanent appointment, staff recommended appointing Collier as Acting City Manager. Collier has served as the Interim Deputy City Manager and Interim Parks and Recreation Director for the city of Fullerton since September 21.

The salary for Collier as Acting City Manager is $225,000 or $108.17 per hour, set by contract.

In addition to having served as Whittier City Manager for eight years before retirement, Collier has nearly 40 years of local government experience, including 18 years as a department director overseeing Community Development, Economic Development, and Public Works. Collier has also previously served the cities of Chino Hills, West Covina, Glendora, and Claremont.

Collier holds a Bachelor of Science in Urban and Regional Planning from Cal Poly Pomona and a Masters of Public Administration degree from Cal State Fullerton. Collier will assume his new role as Acting City Manager on December 25.

The recruitment for a permanent City Manager is still underway.

