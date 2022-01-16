Public participation at city meetings goes virtual

Due to COVID restrictions the public may only attend City Council and commission meetings via Zoom (electronically or by phone) at least through Feb 15.

For the January 18 City Council meeting:

1) To participate by Zoom electronically: www.zoom.us/join and enter Meeting ID: 978 4219 1797,

2) Or, to participate by Phone :

a) Call 1-669-900-9128 and press pound (#). (This may be a toll call)

b) Enter Meeting ID: 978 4219 1797 and press pound (#)

c) Press star-nine (*9) to “raise your hand” (request to be called on to speak)

d) To unmute to speak when it’s your turn, press star-six (*6)

For the January 19 Planning Commission Meeting, follow the steps above except use Meeting ID 840 2049 3682.

Participant names and/or phone numbers will be visible to all participants. The City records all public meetings.

The Council Meeting video will not stream through the Zoom meeting. To view the meeting, go to https://fullerton.legistar.com, Spectrum Cable Channel 3 or AT&T U-Verse Channel 99.

However, please listen to the audio of the meeting though Zoom as you wait for your turn to speak. The video stream has up to a 30-second delay and you may miss your turn to speak if you are not listening through the Zoom app.

