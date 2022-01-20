Free at-home COVID tests now available to order

The Biden administration has launched a new web site (covidtests.gov) on which every household can order four free at-home COVID tests.

Testing is an important tool to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Public health experts and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that Americans use at-home tests if they begin to have symptoms, at least five days after coming in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, or are gathering indoors with a group of people who are at risk of severe disease or unvaccinated.

A half-billion tests were made available for order on January 19 and will be mailed directly to American households. Tests will typically ship within 7-12 days of ordering.

To order free tests visit covidtests.gov. Those who have difficulty accessing the internet or need additional support placing an order, can call 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489).

