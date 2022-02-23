Traffic Collision leaves five injured

A traffic collision involving four cars occurred at 7:21pm February 22 on Chapman Avenue between Richman and Drake Avenues. Five people were injured, with two taken to UCI Medical Center with moderate injuries. No one was killed.
According to Sgt. Brandon Clyde of the Fullerton Police Department, preliminary reports indicate speed as the cause of the collision. No hit-and-run or DUI was involved.
———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Protect local journalism – please subscribe to the print edition of the Fullerton Observer. Our online edition is free, but we depend on print subscriptions from readers. Annual subscription is only $35/year. It only takes a minute – Click Here To Subscribe. Thank you for your support for the Fullerton Observer. Click here to view a copy of the print edition.
———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Categories: Local News
Leave a Reply