Observing Fullerton: Fullerton Observer’s New Podcast

The Fullerton Observer newspaper presents a new podcast called ‘Observing Fullerton.’ The podcast includes headlines concerning the latest happenings in Fullerton followed by an interview with a local person doing prominent work in the community, ranging from the arenas of politics to education to small businesses to art and more.

Formatted to be under twenty minutes, this podcast is perfect to listen to on the go and keep up with what’s happening in town. We will be releasing episodes every other Monday, accompanying the latest issue of the print paper. You can find the podcast link on our website, or on podcast streaming platforms like Spotify and Soundcloud.

The podcast is going to be hosted by me, Urooj Naveed, a Fullerton Union High School and Fullerton College alumna. I am a junior at UCLA studying history and have a passion for journalism and all things social media.

The editor of the podcast is Adrian Meza, who is currently attending Fullerton College and working on two degrees—Social Science and Political Science—and is dedicated to helping Fullerton as much as possible.

If you have any suggestions for guests, events, or small businesses to be featured on the show, please email contact@fullertonobserver.com. You can also contact us on our social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram by sending a direct message.

To listen to the pilot episode of the podcast (a collaboration with professor Jodi Balma’s podcast A Slice of Orange) on Soundcloud, click HERE.

To listen on Spotify, click HERE.

