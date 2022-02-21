Cultural Arts Subcommittee Seeks To Connect City and Arts Providers

Approved by the City Council a year ago, the three-member Cultural Arts Subcommittee of the Parks and Recreation Commission met February 14 to elect a chair and set a meeting schedule. All members of the subcommittee are Park and Recreation Commission members. Jensen Hallstrom was elected chair of the subcommittee. The next meeting will be in April and then in alternate months.

The stated role of the subcommittee is to connect between the Parks and Recreation department, the City, and local cultural arts providers. Local providers named during the meeting were the Muckenthaler Cultural Center, the Museum Center, Fullerton College, California State University, Fullerton, Fullerton Joint Union High School District, and All the Arts for All the Kids.

The intent is to be partners in the local community of arts in Fullerton, to work with professionals and determine how to promote the arts in Fullerton effectively, according to Alice Loya, Deputy Director of Parks and Recreation. She said the next meeting in April will be to discuss what each entity does and how to organize, “…a fact-finding meeting.”

Cindy Collins, Parks and Recreation Director and Interim Assistant City Manager, said the work of the subcommittee with the providers will be to connect the City to their programs, to provide exposure of the programs, and to pool resources. These providers will be invited to the April meeting.

Other members of the subcommittee are Ayesha Hussaini and Kathy Lira.

Contact parks@cityoffullerton.com or call (714)-738-6582 with any questions.

