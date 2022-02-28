Neighbors Advocate for Sunrise Village

by Carol Edmonston, Cynthia Gil-Santillan, Lynne Frutchey, Sam He, Wayne Lancaster, Teresa Lim, and Cathy Yang

As you may remember the City Council did not approve the original plans of 164 housing units on the site of Sunrise Village shopping center [Rosecrans and Euclid] at their December 7, 2021 meeting.

With a belief that Sunrise Center had the potential to become a valued neighborhood commercial site, City Council recommended the following to the developer:

1. Fine tune the plans and preserve as much of the commercial space as possible

2. Reduce the density of the overall project

3. Eliminate roof-top decks on all units, especially townhomes

4. Work on aesthetics to be more in sync with the neighborhood.

On January 19, several of us met with the developer William O’Malley (Shopoff Reality Investments) and City Development Interim Director Gregory Pfost to review the newly ‘revised’ plans. Unfortunately, the recommendations by City Council did little to alter the proposal with the exception of reducing townhome density by only 11 units at the site where the Red Cross was located and turning that space into two retail/commercial units. There were NO other changes of any significance made.

Our team continues to work closely with the existing businesses supporting all our efforts to revitalize and retain Sunrise Center as a much-needed commercial site. A number of businesses have been operating at the Center for decades. Dr. Cho and his veterinary practice have been there for 41 years and has thousands of clients. Imperial Spa has invested millions in their business and has nearly 6,000 patrons. Elite Prep has been there for 12 years and serves students from Parks Jr. High and Sunny Hills High School. Kumon caters to the younger students. And the list goes on. The Dumpling House owner has successfully relocated his thriving business to Sunrise Center from Beach and Malvern because most of his clientele lived in our neighborhood. This is their livelihood and they have successfully made it through the worst of the COVID closures.

We will continue to keep you updated and let you know when the developer submits revised plans and provides the public with an opportunity to review the proposal BEFORE it goes to Planning Commission.

Along with all your continued support, we CAN make a difference.

The next Planning Commission meeting will be on March 30. Find more at http://www.cityoffullerton.com

