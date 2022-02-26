Popular Council District Map Rejected by Redistricting Advisory Commission

City Council to discuss maps March 8

At the third and final meeting of the Redistricting Advisory Commission (RAC) on February 23, 16 people provided comments during the public hearing. Ten speakers supported draft map 110 to define the new City Council voting districts for the next 10 years. The RAC, however, did not recommend it to the City Council to consider at the upcoming public hearings on March 8 and 29. Instead, they nearly unanimously voted for draft maps 111, 112, and 114. (Commissioner Seminara supported 114 only.)

Commissioners Jaramillo and Vallejo proposed adding map 110 as a 4th option based on the collaborative way in which it was created and the number of people who expressed their preference for it. Like votes at the first RAC meeting in October 2021, when the five directly appointed members were selecting two at-large commission members, Jaramillo’s and Vallejo’s proposals received no support from the other commissioners.

Two of the three draft maps selected, 112 and 114, were created by the demographer contracted by the City, Dr. Justin Levitt from National Demographics Corp. Each of these maps was based on maps submitted by the public.

Map 112 is similar to maps 109 and 110, which Levitt described as having a “horizontal divide.” Map 109 has District 4 (D4) configured to carve a chunk out of D5. Map 110 does not and is described by supporters as creating a D3 where students at CSUF and Fullerton College can elect a representative of their choice as well as residents who are impacted by student parking and parties.

Map 112 limits the “divide” in map 110 by reducing the reach of D3 from Euclid to Harbor. Map 112 also does not include any of the Hillcrest neighborhood above Fullerton College in D3. Map 112 balances the population in D3 by extending it southeast to include Chapman Park and another neighborhood west of Commonwealth currently in D5. It then balances the population of D5 by pulling from D4 to the west. D4 is then balanced by pulling in the Adlena Park neighborhood from D1. There are also some other differences in the alignments between D1 and D2, and D2 and D3.

Comparing the Citizen Voting Age Population (CVAP) of sufficiently large protected minority populations among draft maps 109, 110, and 112, map 109 has the largest Latino CVAP in D4 (50%) and then has the smallest Latino CVAP in D5 (37%) among all draft maps. Maps 110 and 112 each have 46% in D4 and 41% and 40% in D5, respectively. Each of the 3 maps have a 52% Asian CVAP in D1.

Draft map 114 is the demographer’s version of “vertical” D3 maps, 106 and 108. Map 114 simplifies boundaries compared to 106 and 107, using State College as the western boundary of D3, Euclid to divide D4 and D5, Chapman/Malvern to divide D1 and D2 from D4 and D5, and Euclid, Valencia Mesa, and Harbor to divide D1 from D2. The Latino CVAP is relatively the same in all three maps, 46% in D4 and 40-41% in D5. Map 114 has the highest Asian CVAP (56%) in D1 among all maps while maps 106 and 108 each have 53%.

Map 111, submitted by this reporter, was categorized as “Central” D2 by the demographer along with map 107. The demographer’s rendition, 113, was not selected by the RAC though it achieved a higher Latino CVAP, 47% to 46% in D4 and 43% to 41% in D5, compared to draft map 111. This category of maps has the distinction of dividing the neighborhoods north of Bastanchury by the municipal golf courses on the Army Corps of Engineers land rather than at Harbor, keeping Sunny Hills in one district. A significant difference between maps 111 and 113 is that north of Bastanchury, the President Homes and all of Rolling Hills are included in D3 in map 113.

Dr. Levitt communicated at the beginning of the meeting that the decision by the RAC that night was “not the end of the process.” He said additional draft maps would be accepted until midnight February 28. This provides seven days for the public to review new submissions and maps 111, 112, and 114 recommended by the RAC and to prepare comments for the next public hearing on March 8 at 6:30pm where the City Council will discuss and revise the draft maps.

Note: The author of public draft map 111 is the author of the article.

