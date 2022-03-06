Fullerton Residents Stand with Ukraine

A group of local residents organized a rally to show support and solidarity with Ukraine at the intersection of Harbor and Chapman in downtown Fullerton on Sunday, March 6.

Residents of all ages brought homemade posters, flags, and the national symbol of Ukraine—sunflowers—to show their support as Ukraine fights back against the recent Russian invasion.

“We want to show our support and love for the people of Ukraine,” said Suzanne Benet, who was one of the organizers of the rally. “We hope it will inspire more people to get involved here at home—hopefully find some good charities to donate to so they can support the refugees.”

When asked which charities people can give to, Benet suggested Doctors Without Borders and Amnesty International. She also mentioned the trend of Americans paying for Air BnBs in Ukraine to house refugees.

One attendee at the rally, Diane Vena, said that a lady walked across the street and handed her $10 in support of Ukraine.

“I thanked her and told her I would donate the money to help,” Vena said. “People just want to help.”

Here are some organizations you can donate to to help those impacted by the war in Ukraine. Click to learn more:

• United Nations Crisis Relief

• The Red Cross

• UNICEF

Related