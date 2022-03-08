Uncategorized

Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests

Residential households in the U.S. are eligible for two orders of four free at-home COVID tests. Here’s what you need to know about ordering:

• Limit of 2 orders per residential address

• Each order includes 4 individual rapid antigen COVID tests

• Orders will ship free as tests are received from manufacturers

If an order was previously placed for your address, you can place a second order now.

To place an order visit https://special.usps.com/testkits.

