Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests

Residential households in the U.S. are eligible for two orders of four free at-home COVID tests. Here’s what you need to know about ordering:
• Limit of 2 orders per residential address
• Each order includes 4 individual rapid antigen COVID tests
• Orders will ship free as tests are received from manufacturers
If an order was previously placed for your address, you can place a second order now.
To place an order visit https://special.usps.com/testkits.
