West Nile Virus Positive Mosquitoes Confirmed in Fullerton

The Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District (OCMVCD) has confirmed that mosquitoes collected in the city of Fullerton have tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV). This is the first mosquito sample to test positive in Orange County this year. The positive mosquitoes were collected at the cross streets of Pine Drive and Valencia Drive.

West Nile Virus is spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes become infected when they feed on infected birds. Currently, no human cases of West Nile Virus have been reported in Orange County this year.

“Mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile Virus in March is an early indication that the virus is circulating in the community,” Director of Scientific and Technical Services Amber Semrow said. “Generally, we don’t see much WNV activity until temperatures begin to warm up in the late spring and early summer months. This is an early reminder that residents need to take an active role to protect themselves from mosquito bites.”

Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District will post WNV advisory signs to alert residents of high WNV activity in the affected area. The OCMVCD staff will continue to conduct surveillance, inspections, and control measures for mosquitoes in the surrounding areas to prevent additional mosquito breeding.

“Residents need to do their part by eliminating standing water on their properties,” OCMVCD Public Information Officer Heather Hyland said. “The best ways to protect yourself are using EPA-registered repellent to prevent bites and reducing stagnant water sources to reduce mosquito breeding.”

To learn more about West Nile Virus, go to https://www.ocvector.org/west-nile-virus

To prevent mosquito bites, take action and follow these tips:

• Dump and drain containers filled with water at least once a week

• Clean and scrub bird baths and pet water bowls weekly

• Dump water from potted plant saucers

For more information on how you can help reduce the risk of WNV in your community, visit www.ocvector.org.

