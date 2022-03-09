Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Vehicle

Fullerton Police Officers responded to Chapman Avenue and Clarke Avenue regarding reports of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle on Tuesday, March 8, at approximately 6:37pm.

Upon arrival, officers located a male pedestrian lying in the westbound lanes of Chapman Avenue near Clark Avenue. The pedestrian had significant traumatic injuries and was transported to a local trauma center where he was later pronounced dead. Officers contacted the alleged driver of the vehicle who remained at the scene.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was crossing northbound across Chapman Avenue and the vehicle was traveling westbound on Chapman Avenue before the collision.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Orange County Coroner at a time they feel is appropriate and pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing. Any witnesses with information about this fatal traffic collision are encouraged to contact Fullerton Police Traffic Accident Investigator Manes at (714) 738-6815. Those wishing to provide information anonymously can call the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1(855) TIP-OCCS or can visit their website at occrimestoppers.org.

Related