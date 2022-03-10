Fullerton School District and Anaheim Ducks Host Street Hockey Tournament

It might seem strange for kids to be wanting to attend school on a Saturday but not when Street Hockey is involved. On Saturday March 5, Richman Elementary School hosted the event in which all 20 schools from the Fullerton school district attended as well as the Anaheim Ducks Mascot Wild Wing.

The equipment was funded by the Anaheim Duck S.C.O.R.E program (Scholastic Curriculum of Recreation & Education), a free program to promote physical fitness and hockey. Schools that are admitted into the program will receive a full donation of street hockey equipment, which includes sticks, balls, nets, goaltender protection, and student instruction workbooks. Additional funding was from Ed services.

In total 23 teams participated (Beechwood, Fisler, and Richman Elementary Schools had two teams) for the chance of the lucrative FSD Street Hockey championship trophy that will be placed in the winner’s school for the year until the next district championship is held. Fourth and fifth graders were in their own division while seventh and eighth graders were in another.

The Fourth Grade Students also have the opportunity to win the “Ducks S.C.O.R.E. Shootout Cup.” The S.C.O.R.E. Shootout event is an annual event that will take place at the Honda Center on May 14 in which other participating S.C.O.R.E. school also compete. (Beachwood Elementary School took first place in 2018 & 2019; there was no event 2020 & 2021.)

Patricia Hammel, one of the coaches for Parks Junior High, said, “The students really enjoy it; we have several players who are returning who played in the elementary tournament when they were in the District’s elementary school.”

Alison Garcia, former teacher and consultant for the event, said, “The event has grown starting at Hermosa Drive Elementary School with a group of teachers. We started with seven teams and now in year five, we have all 20 schools involved, so we had to expand.” Hermosa Drive does have an Anaheim Ducks sponsored Street Hockey Rink at the school, but the school only could have held four games at once, so it was moved to Richman where the Ducks gifted another street hockey rink, so more games could be held at once.

This marks the first time the event has happened since COVID began. One parent said, “It’s really nice for the community to finally come back together and have a shared experience after staying indoors for so long.”

In the end, Beachwood Elementary and Middle School come out the victors receiving the perpetual trophy once again. It is to be placed at their school.

