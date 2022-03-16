Council Appoints New City Manager

Fullerton City Council unanimously voted to appoint Eric Levitt as Fullerton’s new City Manager at their March 15 meeting.

Fullerton has been without a permanent City Manager since a Council majority terminated without cause then City Manager Ken Domer’s contract in April 2021. With full severance pay from Fullerton, Domer has since moved on to work for the city of Laguna Beach. Following Domer’s departure, Fullerton was served by interim City Managers Steve Danley and Jeff Collier.

Levitt was chosen following an extensive search and selection process. City Council interviewed final candidates on January 29 and identified Levitt as the top candidate.

Levitt has served as City Manager in the city of Alameda since 2019. He has previously served as City Manager in the cities of Simi Valley, California; Janesville, Wisconsin; and Sedona, Arizona.

Levitt holds a master’s degree in Public Administration and a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Kansas.

Fullerton’s City Manager is appointed by and directly responsible to the Mayor and City Council. The City Manager is the Chief Executive Officer of the City and provides leadership and organizational direction for the operation and management of all City departments. The City Manager implements City Council policies and ordinances, oversees City operations, and appoints most City department heads.

Levitt will earn a base salary of $250,000 per year and will begin work on May 10.

Related