Young Observer: Mid-March Edition

Spring is a wonderful time to enjoy cut flowers and here is a simple hack to keep them alive and healthy. Make sure that the vase, as well as the water inside, is very clean to minimize the growth of bacteria. Next, be sure to trim the flower’s stem at an angle. This increases the surface area and allows the blossoms to absorb more water. Finally, never grow a vase of flowers without cleaning the water. After a couple of days, replenish the old water with fresh water to avoid any germs. Furthermore, check daily to see if the water looks dirty. If so, remove the flowers and drain out the old water. Then, clean the vase, refill it with new water, and stick the flowers back in. If possible, use a clear vase to be able to easily check on your flowers.

Sources:

• www.longfield-gardens.com/article/How-To-Make-Cut-Flowers-Last-Longer

• www.greenfreshflorals.com/blogs/flora-blog/6-tricks-florists-use!

Once again, the UN report on climate change released two weeks ago serves as an urgent reminder for us to act now or risk experiencing the serious consequences of climate change 10 to 20 years from now when many of us are still in school. Although recycling, reusing, and reducing has yielded mediocre results, according to the Stockholm Resilience Centre, everyone should still care and must do their part to save the environment. The world is overheated by an average of 1.2 Celsius (34.1 F), which according to Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (0ct 2021), is equivalent to 5 Hiroshima atomic bombs being dropped into the water. The greatest impact most people have been able to contribute during the pandemic inadvertently is by not polluting the skies with the ban on air travel. An hour flight can produce 250 kg of C02 emission, which is equivalent to using over 62,500 plastic bags. The fact that many people stayed local for the past two and a half years due to the pandemic saved nature. Personally, I have been on hikes every month with a group to pick up trash on Hiltscher Park’s trail and committed to refrain from using plastic straws. My family, like others, limit the use of hot water if not needed, and use reusable water bottles instead of plastic bottles. In my class, I have noticed that 32 out of 34 students also use reusable bottles or thermoses. My generation is slowly impacting the world in small ways. There is always a silver lining to all situations; biking, walking, exercising, recycling, picking up litter have helped the environment.

Source: https://www.nytimes.com/2022/02/28/climate/climate-change-ipcc-un-report.html

Do you enjoy math? The majority of students will probably say no, but the ones who do enjoy the complex subject, myself included, will definitely enjoy this fun celebration. Today, March 14, is officially recognized as Pi Day. During this date, we recognize and honor the number pi, a strange number that represents the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter.

It is so special not only because it is represented by a Greek letter, but also because it is irrational, meaning that it does not end or contain a repeating pattern. Pi Day is celebrated on March 14 because its first three digits are 3.14, which is that date. However, it contains 31 trillion more digits past the decimal point and even more that have not been discovered yet.

Here is the history of Pi Day, as well as some fun activities you can do to celebrate pi. The number pi has been studied carefully for the past 4,000 years by some of the world’s most renowned mathematicians, including Isaac Newton and Fibonacci. The first person to identify the number was Archimedes, a Greek mathematician who used many shapes to calculate the number. After this great discovery, many people started to explore the number and attempt to find more digits of it to make it more exact. For the next 1,800 years, pi was vigorously studied and has been improved a ton since its first discovery. It was given the name pi and its corresponding Greek symbol in the 1600s. The letter pi is the first letter of the Greek word perimetros, meaning circumference, so that is how the number’s name originated.

Because of its extensive history and interesting properties, Pi Day was made a national holiday in 1988, and ever since then people around the world celebrate the number in many different ways, including eating a pie.

Source: www.piday.org

Today’s latest trend on TikTok features a unique beauty hack with an even more unique name — SLUGGING. Garnering nearly 200M views, videos under “#slugging” have been taking the world by storm. This beauty technique includes a simple addition of an occlusive product such as Vaseline, CeraVe’s Healing Ointment or Aquaphor to a nighttime skincare routine. It claims that by creating a physical barrier on the skin, these agents minimize water loss and promote skin hydration — allegedly the perfect solution for dry skin types or eczema-prone individuals. By sealing in moisturizing properties, by the morning, the skin should give off a plump, glowy appearance. Perhaps the secret behind this technique’s massive popularity lies in its affordable price. Try it out and see for yourself. Is it worth the hype or is it another deceiving internet sham?

Sources:

• https://www.cnn.com/2022/02/24/cnn-underscored/slugging-skin-care/index.html

• https://www.elle.com/beauty/makeup-skin-care/a39263305/what-is-slugging-skincare/

Clues to the Universe has been on my to-read list since last year, and it delivered. Set in the 1980s, it follows two seventh graders, Ro and Benji, who unexpectedly find friendship in one another through science and comics. Ro is still grieving the loss of her father, while Benji is wondering where his own father is. The exploration of grief and healing in this story is crafted so tenderly, and Li’s portrayal of loss sent pangs of sadness through me all the while. Li handles the topic with care and in a way that is still palatable to younger readers but will tug at your heartstrings nonetheless.

Benji and Ro’s relationship was one that I was invested in from the very start, and I rooted for them the whole way. They go through ups and downs, but at the end, they always put their friendship first—it is such a sweet thing, and something that we should fight to keep. They pick each other up and piece together clues to the universe, together.

Meet Lucy, an adorable one-and-a-half Vizsla mix who’s ready to melt your heart. Lucy has an amazing grin and an optimistic personality that will definitely cheer your heart. She, like most canines, loves treats and looks forward to playtime. She enjoys vigorous jogs, exhausting hikes, and stretches her legs outside as much as she can. Lucy makes an awesome exercise buddy who also knows when it’s time to just stop…and breathe. Chilling on a bean bag is a fave. Her floppy ears are the perfect touch and the way she plops on the ground and rolls in the grass is irresistible. Though she may be a little shy at first, this girl is quick and eager to give love and affection to humans she trusts. Due to her energetic personality, Lucy would do best in an active, adult-only home, where she can be the only pet.

Interested in meeting Lucy? Call (714)-935-6848 to set up an appointment or visit http://www.ocpetinfo.com

Endangered Animal Trivia

Q: How many tigers are there left and why are they endangered?

A: It is estimated that there are 3,500 tigers remaining in the wild, worldwide. Tigers face constant pressure from poaching, retaliatory killings, and habitat loss. They are forced to compete for space with dense, growing human populations. Some interesting facts about tigers are that they love to swim and play in the water. Another fun fact is that tigers have fake eyes, called ocelli, on the back of their ears. They have fur uncannily shaped like eyes so that it looks like the tiger is staring at you…even though it’s not. Tigers eat sambar deer, wild pigs, water buffalo and antelope.

