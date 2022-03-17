‘Observing Fullerton’ Podcast: Let’s Talk About Redistricting

For the latest episode of our podcast ‘Observing Fullerton,’ Fullerton College Professor Jodi Balma (from A Slice of Orange podcast) joins the team at the Observer to discuss the redistricting process. Observer reporter Jane Rands discusses City Council redistricting. You can listen to our podcast on SoundCloud, Spotify, and rss.com.

This conversation was taken from a longer Facebook livestream event which you can view on the Fullerton Observer Facebook page.

