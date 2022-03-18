Maple School Teacher Wins State Honor

Maple Elementary School teacher Veronica Krause was selected as California Elementary Educator of the Year by the California League of Schools at its annual conference in Monterey this month.

Ms. Krause teaches third grade at Maple. Earlier this year, she was chosen as Elementary Educator of the Year for Region 11, which includes Orange and Los Angeles Counties. Krause was selected among all entries in the state of California and is in consideration for the national honor later this year.

Upon receiving this honor, Ms. Krause spoke about the importance of building trusting relationships with her students and families. She spoke about the impact of her champions, her parents and her teachers, who instilled in her the importance of working hard to achieve goals and helping others.

“I am thrilled that CLS chose Ms. Krause for this award, because she inspires the entire Maple Community each and every day. She is hardworking, caring, extremely talented, and she is on a mission to transform her students’ lives through education,” Maple School Principal Anthony Abney said.

