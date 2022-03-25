City to Hold Redistricting Public Hearing

The Fullerton City Council will hold a public hearing on March 29 to discuss and vote on draft maps for Council Districts that will be in place for the next decade. This meeting will take place at 6:30pm in Fullerton Council Chambers at 303 West Commonwealth Avenue.

At the last public hearing on March 8, Council voted 3-2 to select map 114 as their preferred map; Jung, Whitaker, and Dunlap voted for this map. Councilmembers Ahmad Zahra and Jesus Silva supported map 112 at that time. Many members of the community supported map 110. City Council will introduce the first reading of an ordinance to adopt the new District boundary map 114 at the upcoming March 29 meeting.

The Council may reconsider and select a different final map at this time.

Community members may attend the meeting in person or view the live broadcast at https://fullerton.legistar.com, on Fullerton Spectrum Channel 3, and Fullerton AT&T U-Verse Channel 99.

The City invites members of the public to make public comments in person in Council Chambers or via Zoom using the link zoom.us/join or dialing 1-669-900-9128 with Meeting ID: 978 4219 1797.

Residents may review Map 114 and additional draft maps by visiting the Draft Maps section of the City’s redistricting webpage. Community members can also provide input by emailing to districtelections@cityoffullerton.com.

