Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Train

Fullerton Police Officers responded to the railroad tracks at Commonwealth Ave. and Brookhurst Rd. regarding reports of a pedestrian who had been struck by a train on Monday, March 28 at approximately 6:29am.

Upon arrival, officers located a male lying on the train overpass for Commonwealth Ave. between Brookhurst Rd. and Basque Ave. The pedestrian had significant traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead. A northbound Amtrak train carrying 89 passengers and five crewmembers stopped and remained on the scene for several hours. No passenger or crew injuries were reported.

Westbound Commonwealth Avenue was shut down between Basque Ave. and Brookhurst St. for several hours for the investigation, as well as both north and southbound trains.

The male victim’s identity will be released by the Orange County Coroner at a time they feel is appropriate and pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing. Any witnesses with information about this incident are encouraged to contact the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1(855) TIP-OCCS or can visit their website at occrimestoppers.org.

Related