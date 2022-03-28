Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Vehicle

Fullerton Police Officers responded to Chapman and Annin Avenues regarding reports of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle on Monday, March 28 at approximately 5:13am.

Upon arrival, officers located a male pedestrian lying in the center lanes of Chapman near Annin Avenue. The pedestrian had significant traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead. Officers contacted the alleged driver of the vehicle who remained on the scene.

Preliminary investigation revealed the male pedestrian was crossing southbound across Chapman Avenue and the vehicle was traveling westbound on Chapman before the collision.

The deceased male’s identity will be released by the Orange County Coroner at a time they feel is appropriate and pending notification of the next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing. Any witnesses with information about this fatal traffic collision are encouraged to contact Fullerton Police Traffic Accident Investigator Manes at (714) 738-6815. Those wishing to provide information anonymously can call the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1(855) TIP-OCCS or can visit their website at occrimestoppers.org.

