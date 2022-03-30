TIME SENSITIVE: State Rental Assistance Deadline is March 31

March 31 is the last day for renters or landlords to apply for financial assistance through the California COVID-19 Rent Relief program.

If your finances were negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and you are in need of financial assistance, you may qualify for up to 100% of rent and utilities owed.

Learn more and apply HERE: https://housing.ca.gov/covid_rr/index.html

What’s covered?

Unpaid Rent: Landlords who participate in the CA COVID-19 Rent Relief program may get reimbursed for an eligible renter’s unpaid rent. Eligible renters whose landlords choose not to participate in the program may apply on their own and receive assistance for unpaid rent. Upcoming Rent: Eligible renters may also receive financial assistance for their upcoming monthly rent. Utility Assistance: Eligible renters may receive assistance for unpaid utility payments and will be compensated at 100% of cost. Some restrictions apply.

Applications will be accepted through end of day Thursday, March 31.

Additionally, AB 2179 is set to pass in the coming days. This legislation will ensure that tenants who have applied by March 31 and have not received assistance are covered and protected from eviction through June 30. Tenants who do not apply for the CA COVID-19 Rent Relief program by March 31 will not be given extended eviction protection. Therefore, qualifying tenants must apply by the March 31 deadline and notify their landlords.

For additional information, including eligibility and application help, call the CA COVID-19 Rent Relief Call Center at 833-430-2122.

