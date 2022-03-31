Locals Rally to Support Ukraine

Honking may be normal on the busy intersection of Imperial and State College, but it was more active on March 27, when a group of local citizens held up signs saying “Honk for Ukraine” to show support for Ukraine as they defend against the Russian invasion.

During one of President Zelensky’s speeches on March 24 from the Embassy of Ukraine in Kuwait, he said, “From this day (Mar 24) and after that, show your standing. Come from your offices, your homes, your schools, and universities. Come in the name of peace. Come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, to support life.” This is in response to it being exactly one month since the Russian invasion and coming to the second.

This event was orchestrated by Diane Vena who was looking for an event to attend but after unsuccessfully searching for a way to show support decided to take matters into her own hands and create one.

Related