Observing Fullerton Podcast: Interview with Artist Marlo De Lara

In Episode 3 of the Observing Fullerton podcast, Urooj Naveed interviews Marlo De Lara, the current Artist in Residence at the Muckenthaler Cultural Center. The interview was filmed at a meet and greet event with the artist.

Listen to the podcast on SoundCloud, Spotify, RSS, or watch the interview on YouTube.

Marlo De Lara (she/they/siya) received a Ph.D. in Fine Art, History of Art and Cultural Studies at the University of Leeds, and a Masters in Psychosocial Studies from the Center for Psychoanalytic Studies from the University of Essex. Her research areas focus on personal and social histories/narratives, postcolonial/post-imperial studies, racial trauma, and migration/diaspora studies, specifically Filipinx/a/o Americans.

In this conversation, Naveed and De Lara discuss the importance of art and how it guides one through difficult times. Marlo De Lara’s journey of being an “artist.academic.activist,” approach to creativity, and finding art in daily life are key takeaways from this episode.

To see Marlo De Lara’s work, visit this website: https://marlodelara.squarespace.com/artwork.

You can also connect with Marlo De Lara on social media: https://www.instagram.com/marlodewawa/

Podcast/Video edited by Adrian Meza.

