Police Arrest Suspect for Train Car Burglary

With the recent rise in train car burglaries, Fullerton police officers have been increasing patrols around the train tracks throughout Fullerton. On April 4 at about 2:56am in the area of Dale and Artesia, officers stopped a van filled to the roof with boxes. In the end, the driver, a 36-year-old male from Culver City, was arrested for felony possession of stolen property, grand theft, and burglary. Officers recovered 234 stolen projectors worth $234,000.

Photos courtesy of the Fullerton Police Department.

According to Fullerton Police Sgt. Billy Phu, “Based on our investigation and in working with Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) law enforcement, we do believe the property was taken from a train car.”

The case has been filed with the Orange County District Attorney’s office.

