Police Arrest Suspect for Train Car Burglary

With the recent rise in train car burglaries, Fullerton police officers have been increasing patrols around the train tracks throughout Fullerton. On April 4 at about 2:56am in the area of Dale and Artesia, officers stopped a van filled to the roof with boxes. In the end, the driver, a 36-year-old male from Culver City, was arrested for felony possession of stolen property, grand theft, and burglary. Officers recovered 234 stolen projectors worth $234,000.

According to Fullerton Police Sgt. Billy Phu, “Based on our investigation and in working with Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) law enforcement, we do believe the property was taken from a train car.”

The case has been filed with the Orange County District Attorney’s office.

Related