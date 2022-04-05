Police Arrest Suspect for Train Car Burglary

With the recent rise in train car burglaries, Fullerton police officers have been increasing patrols around the train tracks throughout Fullerton. On April 4 at about 2:56am in the area of Dale and Artesia, officers stopped a van filled to the roof with boxes. In the end, the driver, a 36-year-old male from Culver City, was arrested for felony possession of stolen property, grand theft, and burglary. Officers recovered 234 stolen projectors worth $234,000.
According to Fullerton Police Sgt. Billy Phu, “Based on our investigation and in working with Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) law enforcement, we do believe the property was taken from a train car.”
The case has been filed with the Orange County District Attorney’s office.
———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Protect local journalism – please subscribe to the print edition of the Fullerton Observer. Our online edition is free, but we depend on print subscriptions from readers. Annual subscription is only $35/year. It only takes a minute – Click Here To Subscribe. Thank you for your support for the Fullerton Observer. Click here to view a copy of the print edition.
———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Categories: Local News
what does FSD press release mean?
That was meant to be FPD press release. Just means we got the info from the police department.
Who is the writer?
I am the editor. But for little crime blurbs like this in which we’re getting the info from the PD, we don’t generally credit a writer.
Did you speak with Seargent Clyde?
He is apparently out of town. I e-mailed Sgt. Billy Phu.
Awesome reporting. Great job.