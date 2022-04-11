Observing Fullerton Podcast Episode #4: Interview with Vivien Moreno

In the fourth episode of Observing Fullerton, Urooj Naveed interviews Vivien Moreno, education correspondent for the Fullerton Observer. Moreno has been researching alternative grading systems that reflect what students know and not what students do in the classroom. Naveed and Moreno discuss how this change can be applied to our school system, the impact it will have on college, and how students/teachers/parents can participate in this process.

Listen to the podcast on SoundCloud, Spotify, RSS, or watch the interview on YouTube.

Podcast/Video edited by Adrian Meza.

Related