Fox Foundation Brings on New Development Consultant

On the heels of the tragic and unexpected passing of the Fox’s Executive Director Steve Forry on Feb 13, the Fullerton Historic Theatre Foundation (FHTF) Board of Directors were fortunate to be introduced to Austin Barrow as a Development Consultant to help fill part of the void. Austin officially started working for the FHTF on March 30 and attended the State of the City event at Cal State Fullerton. His duties will include leading a new fundraising committee, structuring grant application programs, and developing strategic relationships with corporate, public, and private sector organizations to develop funds to complete the construction of the Fox (plus ongoing operations after its opening).

Barrow, who lives in Laguna Beach with wife Laura and their two kids, hails from El Dorado, Arkansas where he oversaw the development of the Murphy Arts District, a four-block area revitalizing downtown El Dorado as a regional entertainment and arts destination. Barrow raised 125 million dollars for the development of the project and became the project’s President and COO once it was completed. He has bachelor’s degree from Louisiana Tech University and a Master of Fine Arts from the University of Arkansas. The Fox looks forward to his contribution and support.

If you see Austin Barrow around, please introduce yourself and welcome him to Fullerton. To learn more about developments at the Fox, visit www.foxfullerton.org.

