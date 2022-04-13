Women’s Transitional Living Center Breaks Ground on Hope House

Hope is coming soon to survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking with the April 6 groundbreaking of Hope House, a new California craftsman-style four-bedroom, two-bathroom, multi-family residence to be built in a Fullerton neighborhood.

When completed, Hope House will accommodate 16 to 20 survivors for up to 24 months at no cost to them, adding much-needed capacity for the Transitional Housing Program run by nonprofit Women’s Transitional Living Center, Inc. (WTLC).

On hand at the April 6 groundbreaking ceremony were Fullerton Mayor Fred Jung, Supervisor Doug Chaffee, representatives of Assemblywoman Quirk-Silva, California Senator Josh Newman, Congresswoman Young Kim, North Orange Chamber of Commerce, and the Mexican Consulate Mark Jablonski, WTLC board chair and Capital Campaign Steering Committee chair, WTLC’s chief executive officer Mark Lee, as well as other board members, WTLC staff, and other guests. RDM General Contractors of Costa Mesa is the contractor.

Funding for the $910,000 structure is being raised through the Hope House Capital Campaign where the public phase has recently been launched. Because of increased costs of labor and supplies caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, projected costs have increased requiring an additional $190,000 to support the added costs of construction. To date, a total of more than $605,000 has been raised, representing 66% of the new goal.

“Fullerton is committed to breaking the cycle of violence and helping all survivors rebuild their lives and affording them the resources necessary to help them find long-term success,” Mayor Jung said. “We all have the power to say this is not how the story is going to end.”

Hope House residents will have access to counseling, legal and holistic support services, an expert staff, and individual service plans in a shared, pet-friendly facility that allows them to build community in a safe, secure, and trauma-informed atmosphere.

“Our Transitional Housing Program operates in the critical space between emergency shelter and permanent housing assistance, providing free support and access to supportive services for residents who are not yet ready to live on their own,” WTLC’s Chief Executive Officer Mark Lee said. “Hope House will house this program, moving it from WTLC’ s emergency shelter facility, in order to free up beds available for survivors escaping violent situations.”

To learn more about Hope House and to donate, contact Alycia Capone at (714) 992-1939 ext. 104, or email ACapone@wtlc.org.

WTLC is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping individuals and families escape the depths of domestic violence and exploitation by providing the tools and resources to build self-esteem and empower people for independent living. If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, contact our 24-hour bilingual helpline at (877) 531-5522 or love@wtlc.org. For more information about WTLC, visit www.wtlc.org.

