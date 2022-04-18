‘Observing Fullerton’ podcast Episode #5: City Council Happenings

For the latest episode of the “Observing Fullerton” podcast Fullerton Observer editor Jesse La Tour and “Observing Fullerton” editor Adrian Meza talk about recent City Council happenings such as budget cuts, changes to fire command, redistricting, outsourcing city centers, and housing in Fullerton. Listen to the latest episode on SoundCloud, Spotify, RSS, or watch the interview on YouTube.

Music was provided by Billy Yeager from Pacific Grove, if you would like to submit your own music, please submit your music to contact@fullertonobserver.com.

The “Observing Fullerton” podcast features headlines concerning the latest happenings in Fullerton followed by an interview/conversation on topics ranging from politics to education to small businesses to art and more. Urooj Naveed is the host and Adrian Meza is the editor.

