‘Observing Fullerton’ Podcast Episode #7: Interview with Elvia Rubalcava

In the seventh episode of Observing Fullerton, Urooj Naveed and Adrian Meza get an exclusive tour of the Fullerton Museum Center led by its director Elvia Rubalcava. The tour consists of glimpses of the different exhibitions, the gift shop, and the beer garden. Rubalcava discusses what the museum has been struggling with for the past couple of years because of massive funding decreases, what other exhibitions are in the plan, and her own poetry and filmmaking work.

Listen to the podcast on Spotify, RSS, or watch the interview on YouTube.

If you would like to check out Rubalcava’s work, visit her website: www.elviasusana.com.

Check out the Fullerton Museum Center: www.fullertonmuseum.com.

