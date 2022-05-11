Fullerton Split Between Districts 45 and 46 Congressional Races

As a result of redistricting, Fullerton residents are currently divided between two congressional districts: 45 (north Fullerton) and 46 (south Fullerton). For the June 7 primary, the top two vote getters for each race will advance to the general election in November.

District 45

The main candidates in this district are Michelle Steel, Jay Chen, and Long Pham. Neither Jay Chen nor Michelle Steel live in the newly-created district, but this does not disqualify them from running.

Republican Michelle Steel was elected to represent District 48 in 2020. Prior to that, she served on the Orange County Board of Supervisors for six years. She has served on the Committee on Education and the Workforce and the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

She voted against the impeachment of former president Donald Trump, and also against the Women’s Health Protection Act of 2021, which was created to provide access to abortion and abortion-related services. She voted against the Equality Act, which served to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. For a more complete account of the voting record and top donors to candidates visit https://justfacts.votesmart.org.

Steel has raised more than $3.5 million towards her campaign and has only spent around $1.5 million of that total. Top donors include Zion Enterprises, Word & Brown, and Stand for America PAC.

Democrat Jay Chen ran (and lost) against Republican Ed Royce in 2012. He was educated at Harvard University and has served as president of the board of trustees for Mount San Antonio College for the past seven years. He is a Lieutenant Commander in the US Naval Reserves.

Chen has raised close to $2 million for his campaign and has only spent nearly 700 thousand dollars on it. Top contributors to Chen’s campaign include Alphabet Inc, Impex, and Duke University.

Chen opposes Steel’s views on women’s reproductive rights. He also believes in the enactment of anti-discriminatory policies that will enforce a safer and more inclusive learning environment for students.

Republican Long Pham has previously run five times to be a representative for California in four separate districts and has lost in all of them. His main funding comes from himself, nearly $80,000. Pham has served in the United States Army National Guard for over 31 years. He hopes to revitalize the economy and his platform includes protecting California taxpayers. He strongly advocates preserving Proposition 13, which upholds property tax protections, and believes in upgrading education.

District 46

Candidates for District 46 include Lou Correa (D), Christopher Gonzalez (R), Mike Nguyen (R), Mike Ortega (D), Felix Rocha (R), and independent Ed Rushman.

Democrat Lou Correa is currently a member of the U.S. House of Representatives and was first elected in 2016. Prior to this, Correa represented District 34 in the California State Senate from 2006 to 2014. Prior to joining the State Senate, Correa was a member of the California State Assembly from District 69 from 1998-2004 and served on the Orange County Board of Supervisors from 2004-2006.

Some of Correa’s key votes over the past year include voting for the American Rescue Plan Act, For the People Act, American Dream and Promise Act, Equality Act, Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Build Back Better Act, Women’s Health Protection Act, COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, and Impeaching former president Donald Trump.

Correa has raised $754,933 so far in this election cycle, according to the Federal Elections Commission. Top contributors include Democracy Engine, Carnival Corp, Mackenzie Capital Management, Home Depot, and Manufactured Housing Institute.

Republican Christopher Gonzalez is a lawyer who has been endorsed by the California Republican Party and Republican Party of Orange County. On his campaign site, Gonzalez says he supports “a strong economy, less taxes, lower costs, independent medical decision making, no vaccination mandates, peace through strength abroad and a law-and-order society.” Gonzalez has raised $26,781. Top contributors include Caloptima and Nexthome Free.

Republican Mike Nguyen has worked as an engineer and in the real estate business. The FEC does not have campaign filings for Nguyen.

Democrat Michael Ortega has worked as a community organizer. He has mentored underprivileged students, supported efforts to unionize, and led campaigns to protect undocumented workers. He believes in affordable housing, Medicare for All, protecting immigrant neighbors, and enacting a Green New Deal. Ortega has raised $42,933 with most contributions from individuals.

Republican Felix Rocha is a retired U.S. Immigration & Naturalization Special Agent. He served on the Orange County Board of Education from 1992 to 2008. According to the FEC, Rocha has raised no money for his campaign.

Independent Ed Rushman is a businessman who has raised no money for his campaign.

For more information about the June 7 primary election visit https://ocvote.gov.

Related