‘Observing Fullerton’ Podcast Episode #9: Feat. Zoot Velasco

In the ninth episode of “Observing Fullerton,” Adrian Meza interviews Zoot Velasco, a nonprofit guru here in Fullerton. In this episode we talk about Zoot’s many activities in town, how he overcame struggles in his early years, and what’s in store for future community projects.

Listen to the podcast on Spotify, RSS, or watch the interview on YouTube.

Zoot Velasco was the director of the Muckenthaler Cultural Center, is now President of the Fullerton Rotary Club, teaches at Cal State Fullerton, and much more.

Zoot has a Podcast out called 501(c)3(b)(s): Deprogramming for Organizational Growth in which he talks about nonprofits.

The video was edited by Jackson Henry. Podcast was edited by Adrian Meza and hosted by Urooj Naveed. Music was provided by Billy Yeager from Pacific Grove, if you would like to submit your own music, please submit your music to contact@fullertonobserver.com.

