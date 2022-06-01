‘Observing Fullerton’ Episode #13: A History of Art in Fullerton

In the thirteenth episode of “Observing Fullerton,” editor Jesse La Tour gives a lecture on the history of art in Fullerton, from Depression-era murals, to Norton Simon’s art collection, to A Night in Fullerton, to the Fullerton Art Walk, and more.

Listen to the podcast on Spotify and RSS.

This week’s podcast was edited and hosted by Adrian Meza.

Also, if you are interested in Art in Fullerton, don’t miss the upcoming exhibit at the Fullerton Museum Center, entitled “Fullerton: Art Town” opening Friday, June 3 at 7pm.

