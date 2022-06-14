The Downtown Report: Day of Music Returns June 21

If you were in and around Fullerton in the 80s, you were likely aware of the music scene here. Who knows how these things happen? A number of bands suddenly make their mark as they have in places like Seattle, Austin, Portland, New Orleans, Minneapolis, Detroit, Memphis, Hollywood, of course, and yes, even Fullerton on a different scale. But heck yeah, it was a vibrant and explosive scene here, too.

Day of Music returns to Fullerton on June 21 at the Downtown Plaza and a few other venues around town, making a comeback after being shuttered by COVID. Leo Fender put us on the map beginning in the 1940s and 50s, Jackson Browne in the 70s, and the likes of Social Distortion, The Adolescents, Agent Orange, Kid Ramos, and Stacey Q were key figures of the Fullerton scene in the 80s, along with Middle Class, based in Santa Ana but often seen here.

The music begins at 3pm and continues until 9pm at the Plaza and there will be a beer and wine garden, food trucks, plus sponsor and vendor booths. The lineup includes local favorites Darden and their Americana music. Brown Sugah kicks it with Funk, Disco and Rock from the 70s, 80s to current tunes. Greg Anista & The Lonely Streets are scheduled to appear, The Olde Ship’s Bennie Chadwick will play piano and guitar between acts all day, and Stacey Q makes her return to Day of Music. It’s FREE, as always, so bring family and friends down to celebrate our musical heritage.

Thanks to many volunteers provided by The Woman’s Club of Fullerton, sponsors the City of Fullerton, Shopoff Realty Investments, and G&L, plus Todd Huffman’s many hours of work coordinating the Plaza event, and of course the performers themselves, Fullerton is once again able to kick off the official start of summer with music.

Mo’s Fullerton Music and other locations will also have a variety of different types of music on tap, check in at the Plaza on June 21 for details as things are being added all the time.

Day of Music Schedule at the Downtown Plaza

(125 E Wilshire Ave, Fullerton)

• 3:00pm: National Anthem by Darden.

• 3:15pm: TBD

• 3:45pm: TBD

• 4:30 pm: Michael Jost (Classical and Spanish guitar soloist)

• 5:00pm: Darden (Americana covers and originals)

• 6:30pm: Brown Sugah (Funk, R&B, disco, and rock from the 70s and 80s to current)

• 7:30pm: Greg Antista & The Lonely Streets (Rock, progressive)

• 8:30pm: Stacey Q with special guest Bardeux (80s pop Queens)

* Bennie Chadwick (pop and classic rock soloist) from the Olde Ship will play in between set ups on front of main stage.

Elsewhere around town…

The Eagle has Landed

Fullerton Troop 93’s Declan James Campbell has just completed his Eagle Scout project at Laguna Lake, and we salute him and his entire family who are seen often all around Fullerton supporting students in their endeavors. Declan chose to beautify Katie Monson’s bench by building a planter, planting a tree and several drought tolerant plants, raising the money needed from family, friends, and local businesses. “This is dedicated to the memory of Katie Monson and her legacy,” he said. We Love Fullerton, and its many outstanding young citizens.

Awareness

Gun Violence Awareness Day was recognized on the City Hall steps on Friday morning, June 3. Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva, Senator Josh Newman and many others spoke in support of the families who have suffered tragic losses due to gun violence. Hope was expressed that together we can find ways of stemming the violence.

Photo Quiz

Where was this picture taken?

Send answer to Mike at AllMedia@sbcglobal.net.

