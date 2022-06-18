City Adopts Water Use Restrictions

To address the ongoing statewide drought, Fullerton City Council adopted new water use restrictions on June 7 for both residential and commercial customers. These restrictions went into effect on June 10. The following information is also available on the city website: https://www.cityoffullerton.com/government/departments/public-works/water-system/conservation/faqs.

What are the mandatory water use restrictions?

No watering lawns on Sundays. Even addresses water on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Odd addresses water on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Prohibits watering lawns on all days between the hours of 9am and 6pm.

Prohibits using a hose to wash down paved surfaces such as sidewalks, driveways, and parking areas.

All leaks from indoor and outdoor plumbing fixtures shall be promptly repaired.

Must use a shutoff nozzle to wash a motor vehicle.

What should Fullerton residents do right now to save water?

Cut Outdoor Water Use: Are you over-watering your lawn? Is your sprinkler timer set correctly?

Fix Water Leaks: Checking for leaks is easy and can be one of the most effective ways to use water wisely

Apply for a Rebate: There are a wide range of programs and incentives to help reduce daily water use. Rebates are available for water efficient devices such as smart sprinkler timers, rotating sprinkler nozzles, and toilets. Remove water-thirsty turf and get a rebate to help with the costs. Go to SoCalWaterSmart.com for a complete list of rebates.

How will the new water restrictions be enforced? What happens if I don’t reduce my water usage?

Residents will receive a courtesy notice and a final notice before a fine is issued by code enforcement. The courtesy notices will be door tags addressing the issue and what must be resolved. The final notice will come in the mail as final notice letter. This will typically be a step-up process that focuses on education and assistance to help the customer remedy the issue. After multiple notices of water wasting within a 12-month period, the resident may be fines. The City and residents will be held responsible for the new statewide water restrictions; we’re in this together.

What if I notice my neighbor has a water leak or is over-watering?

To ensure that we achieve a 20% water savings, help neighbors spot leaks or overspray in their sprinklers. If you can’t get in contact with your neighbors, you can use the water smart line at (714) 738-6744, email WaterConservation@cityoffullerton.com, or use the myfullerton app to alert the City. When alerting the City, it is recommended to send pictures of the leak.

Am I allowed to fill my pool?

Replenishing water levels of swimming pools and spas reduced by evaporation is permitted provided an evaporation cover is present.

How often should I be watering?

Watering should follow the three day scheduled watering days. No watering lawns on Sundays. Even addresses water Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Odd addresses water on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Will I be notified by the City when water conservation rules go into effect?

Yes, customers will be notified by mailing regarding water restrictions including watering day schedule.

How can I be more mindful of my water usage?

Almost 60% of water usage goes to outdoor irrigation. An easy way to reduce outdoor watering is to turn down your sprinklers by a minute or two. To save even more water, consider transforming your lawn into a drought tolerant landscape or switching sprinklers to more water efficient sprinkler heads. SoCalwatersmart.com has rebates available for both indoor and outdoor water saving.

If I feel I am already conserving a lot of water, why do I have to conserve more?

To ensure the city of Fullerton saves 20% of water use, the City and residents must work together to achieve this goal. This is historically the worst drought on record with a dry winter and a dry spring following. Every bit of conservation helps California make it through the drought.

Where can I get more information on water rebates?

Be Water Wise: https://www.bewaterwise.com/

SoCal Water Smart: https://socalwatersmart.com/en/residential/

