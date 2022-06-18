Turning AR-15s into art: A Fullerton resident decides to act

“Semi // Art // Omatic” is a project founded by Fullerton resident Kai-Ping Liu that destroys AR-15 semi-automatic rifles and turns the gun pieces into works of art. This project exists as a direct response to the epidemic of gun violence and the fact that guns are the leading cause of death among U.S. children. In the face of helplessness and grief at the loss due to gun violence, Semi // Art // Omatic is a tool to act.

Acclaimed artist Robert Holton is opening his studio for the premiere of Semi // Art // Omatic. The art opening is on June 25 from 5 to 9pm at Drizzle Studios, 212 S Loara St. Anaheim, CA 92802.

At this event, Liu will cut another AR-15 live. In honor of the children and educators who lost their lives in the recent school shooting in Uvalde Texas, the rifle will be cut into 21 pieces.

Liu discovered he was going to be a father the same day 14 children were shot to death at a school in Parkland, Florida. He didn’t want to bring his daughter into a world where adults did not act in the face of such violence.

He bought an AR-15 from the private market. Friend and blacksmith Joy Fire cut the rifle into six pieces, and a network of local artists turned the pieces into works of art.

The public is invited to join Semi // Art // Omatic and do something actionable against gun violence. Beyond the art, there will be gun fragments, prints, and other merchandise available for purchase. All profits go toward purchasing the next gun to be destroyed. Follow: instagram.com/semi_art_omatic. For more information, e-mail semiartomatic@gmail.com or call (310) 623-2669.

