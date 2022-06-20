‘Observing Fullerton’ Episode #16: Primary Results and Council Happenings

In the 16th episode of the “Observing Fullerton” podcast, Fullerton Observer editor Jesse La Tour and host Adrian Meza discuss results of the California primary election and recent City Council happenings.

Listen to the podcast on Spotify, RSS, or watch on YouTube.

The ‘Observing Fullerton’ podcast includes headlines concerning the latest happenings in Fullerton followed by an interview with a local person doing prominent work in the community ranging from the areas of politics to education to small businesses to art and more. This episode was hosted by Adrian Meza and edited by Jackson Henry.

