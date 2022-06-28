‘Observing Fullerton’ Episode #17: Feat. Jay Williams

In the seventeenth episode of the “Observing Fullerton” podcast, host Urooj Naveed interviews Jay Williams, the executive director of local nonprofit OC United, a role he has held for seven years. Additionally, he is responsible for helping to start and organize the annual Love Fullerton event, a city-wide day of service. We asked Williams to talk about his current mission for both programs, as well as what is new and upcoming.

Listen to the podcast on Spotify, RSS, or watch on YouTube.

The ‘Observing Fullerton’ podcast includes headlines concerning the latest happenings in Fullerton followed by an interview with a local person doing prominent work in the community ranging from the areas of politics to education to small businesses to art and more. This episode was hosted by Urooj Naveed and edited by Jackson Henry.

