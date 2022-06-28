The Downtown Report: Day of Music Photos

Those of us who worked on the first Day of Music quickly found out that most don’t really know when Summer actually begins. But it officially roared to life on June 21, so last Tuesday was the day to make music for this year’s Fete de la Musique, celebrated on the Summer Solstice. Here is a photo essay of the day; hope you were among the many who were able to mix and mingle among the many fine musical artists who gave of their time and talent that day. More performance photos can be found in the online edition.

Everyone in the Plaza could feel the excitement and the heat, luckily not close to the near blast furnace on one of our early Days. The trees now cast a decent amount of shade, and plenty of hydration was on hand for Emcee Tim Johnson and Mayor Fred Jung who warmed up the crowd and gave Darden the intro to begin things with a rousing version of our National Anthem. Michael Jost took the stage next and regaled the crowd with classical guitar pieces that were the perfect intro to an eclectic lineup of acts throughout the day. Organizer Todd Huffman and many others looked on and knew all the hard work was well worth it.

