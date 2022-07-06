Fireworks May be Cause of Fullerton House Fire

A fire at 1025 Crestview Drive was reported at 11:17pm on the Fourth of July. Fullerton Fire units arrived and found a fully involved garage fire extending into the attic of the residence.

Shortly after arrival, the fire was under control. No injuries were reported to the occupants of the residence or Fire Department personnel. The estimated fire loss is approximately $250,000.

“The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and fireworks is one of the causes of the fire that still needs to be ruled out by the investigators,” Deputy Chief Jon Fugitt told The Observer.

According to Fugitt, on July 4th the fire department had nine possible fires related to fireworks.

