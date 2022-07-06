Fullerton Elks Support At-Risk Youth

Fullerton Elks recently hosted a drug awareness booth at the Good Life Celebration, an event organized by Lot318, at the Gomez Community Center in Placentia. Lot318 is a non-profit that exists to walk alongside at-risk youth and their community by empowering them to see their worth and purpose in this world. This is accomplished by holding various events and service opportunities. The non-profit challenges young people to serve others in their community and make a difference among their peers. Lot318 stresses the importance of education, self-value and knowing the resources available to them. The goal is to provide youth with opportunities they may never have had, and to help them become a positive influence and force in our world.

A local neighborhood park in a disadvantaged community section of the City was converted into a wonderful family-oriented event that was filled with positive activities for kids and wellness information for children and parents. The Lodge was one of the sponsors of this gathering, donating $500 that helped in part to provide for carnival rides and a game area.

