City Outsources IT for Over $3M per Year

City Council approved an agreement on June 21 with Glass Box Technology, Inc. for information technology (IT) projects and services at an approximate monthly cost of $280,000, which works out to over $3.3 million per year. This agreement extends through June 2023; however, it could be extended through 2026 should the City choose to do so.

The City began contracting out IT services to Glass Box in 2019, and has gradually increased its reliance on this private company to both upgrade and enhance the City’s IT infrastructure and to provide some IT services that were once done by City Staff. Currently Fullerton’s Police Chief Robert Dunn is the City’s head of IT.

According to the City’s check register of payments, Fullerton has paid over $5.4 million to Glass Box since 2019.

City staff recommended extending the City’s agreement with Glass Box “because of the need to continue citywide IT enhancements, the complexity of the information technology environment, and the need to actively monitor and respond to the constant threat of cyberattacks.”

Prior to contracting with Glass Box, Fullerton’s IT department consisted of three employees, an IT manager, and some services were contracted out.

Fullerton began outsourcing with Glass Box following a so-called “data breach” in which a local blogger obtained and published City information without the City’s permission. It was later determined that the “data breach” was not the result of hacking, but rather of lax City IT protocols. The City hired Glass Box to perform an audit/analysis of its IT.

Since then, the scope of work of Glass Box has increased to cover many city upgrades and functions. Chief Dunn told The Observer that it is the City’s goal to eventually bring IT functions back “in-house” but that this would likely not happen for a year and a half to two years.

