WTLC Named Public Law Center’s Community Partner of the Year

Nonprofit Women’s Transitional Living Center, Inc. (WTLC) of Fullerton has been named the 2022 Community Partner of the Year of the Public Law Center (PLC), Orange County’s pro bono law firm.

The announcement was made at PLC’s recent Volunteers for Justice annual event in Costa Mesa.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from PLC on behalf of the many survivors of domestic violence we have served at WTLC who have received pro bono legal counsel because of our longtime partnership,” Mark Lee, WTLC’s chief executive officer, said. “We value our longstanding relationship with PLC, which like us is committed to providing justice for vulnerable residents.”

WTLC was founded in 1976 as the result of a needs assessment study of battered women in Orange County that was conducted by the National Organization for Women’s Task Force on Family Violence.

Originally created to meet the extraordinary need for shelter services for survivors of domestic violence, WTLC has expanded to providing a comprehensive bridge housing program, legal services, counseling services, and prevention education to survivors, communities, and people who cause harm.

WTLC is currently building Hope House, a free-standing home that will accommodate 16 to 20 survivors for up to 24 months at no cost to them, adding much-needed capacity for the nonprofit’s Transitional Housing Program.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, contact WTLC’s 24-hour bilingual helpline at (877) 531-5522 or love@wtlc.org. For more information about WTLC, visit www.wtlc.org.

About The Public Law Center (PLC)

Founded in 1981, PLC’s 42 staff members work with over 1,600 Orange County lawyers, paralegals, law students, and other volunteers annually to provide free civil legal services, including counseling, individual representation, community education, and strategic litigation and advocacy to challenge societal injustices. In each of the past few years, PLC staff and volunteers provided 65,000 hours of free legal services in handling 4,500 cases annually. The estimated value of this work is roughly $60 million in just the past three years. To learn more visit www.Plc.org.

