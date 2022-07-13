Local News

Local Youth to Host Reproductive Rights Protest

Local group Melanated Youth is hosting a pro-abortion/pro-choice protest at Fullerton City Hall on July 16, at 2pm regarding the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court. Melanated Youth is a Black, Indigenous & People of Color (BI&POC) youth-led coalition dedicated to mobilizing youth voices to fight against systematic oppression against marginalized identities. Follow them on Instagram @melanatedyouth.

