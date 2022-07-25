Happening This Week: July 25-31

Here are some events happening in and around Fullerton during the week of July 25-31:

Tuesday, July 26

• Family Movie Matinee (2-5pm): Fullerton Public Library Conference Center. Tuesdays during the summer the Library presents free family movie matinees. 353 W. Commonwealth Ave. For more information call (714) 738-6326.

Wednesday, July 27

• Fullerton’s Certified Farmers Market (8:30am-12:30pm): Shop for farm fresh organic fruit, vegetables, food vendors & more. Fullerton Community Center. 340 W Commonwealth Ave. Support local farmers.

• Babies and Toddlers Storytime (11:15am-12pm): Caregiver attendance required. Osborne Auditorium at the Fullerton Public Library. 353 W. Commonwealth Ave. For more information call (714) 738-6326.

• Active Transportation Committee Meeting (5pm): The Active Transportation Committee (formerly called The Bicycle Users Sub-Committee) reviews policies, plans and projects affecting bicycle travel within the City of Fullerton. Fullerton City Hall Council Chambers. 303 W. Commonwealth Ave. The public is encouraged to attend and comment.

• Outdoor Yoga at the Muckenthaler (6pm-7pm): Enjoy a yoga class on the spacious lawn of the Muckenthaler Cultural Center. Feel the breeze, and listen to the birds as you gently flow in nature. This is an all levels class so don’t worry if you can’t touch your toes. Donation recommended. Bring a mat, water and a blanket. Cost: Whatever you care to donate. 1201 W Malvern Ave.

Thursday, July 28

• Downtown City Plaza Market (4:30-8:30pm): Delicious food & live music to enjoy. Fullerton Museum Plaza. 125 E. Wilshire Ave. Musical performance by Bubba and the Big Bad Blues.

• Library Board of Trustees Meeting (6pm): The Library Board of Trustees is an administrative board with oversight of the Fullerton Public Library. Fullerton City Hall Council Chambers. 303 W. Commonwealth Ave. The public is encouraged to attend and comment.

• Concert at the Muckenthaler Feat. Darden (7:30-9:30pm): From a classic cover to an original tune, these Fullerton natives are no strangers to our audiences, having performed to sold-out crowds at The Muck, the OC Fair, the Fox Theatre, Anaheim House of Blues, and Angel Stadium. $30 general, $20 student, $15 member. 1201 W Malvern Ave, Fullerton. To learn more call (714) 738-6595 or e-mail info@themuck.org.

Friday, July 29

• Benny Chadwick at The Olde Ship (7-10pm): Live music performed by local favorite Benny Chadwick. The Olde Ship. British Pub & Restaurant. 709 N. Harbor Blvd.

• Movies Under the Stars: Space Jam (7pm): Grab a friend, your lawn chair and don’t forget your popcorn. Arrival time starts at 7:00 p.m. but the movie will begin at 8:15 p.m. Movies are Free. No reservation required. Seating is first-come, first-served. Food Trucks will be available. For more information call (714)562-3860. Boisseranc Park. 7520 Dale St, Buena Park.

Related