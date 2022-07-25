‘Observing Fullerton’ Episode #21: Judith Kaluzny

In the 21st episode of the Observing Fullerton podcast, host Urooj Naveed sits down with Judith Kaluzny, author of the new book Marriage License Handbook, an informative guide to marriage and family law. The author practiced family law in Fullerton from 1976 to 2020. Additionally, Kaluzny has worked as a mediator and journalist. She is currently a staff writer for the Fullerton Observer. In this interview, Kaluzny discusses her many careers and gives valuable information on marriage laws, including preparations, precautions, and much more.

The Observing Fullerton podcast includes headlines concerning the latest happenings in Fullerton followed by an interview with a local person doing prominent work in the community ranging from the areas of politics to education to small businesses to art and more. This episode was hosted by Urooj Naveed. It was filmed and edited by Jackson Henry.

Listen to the podcast on Spotify, RSS, or watch on YouTube.

