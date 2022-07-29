Artist Panel Discusses Wearable Art

Renowned gallerist and wearable art visionary Lisa M. Berman invited award-winning artists to an in-person artist pop-up sale and panel to discuss their creative work at the Muckenthaler Cultural Center on July 16. The stellar cast of panelists included 2Roses (husband and wife Corliss and John Lemieux Rose), Teri Brudnak, Swinda Reichelt, Greg Orloff, Emma Trask, and Sherri Madison.

Wearable art is a term often used to describe accessories and clothing designed and individually made by hand to express its creator’s unique aesthetics and to make an artistic statement.

The pop-up sale featured work by Teri Brudnak, Bridget Parlato, The Vigneri’s, Marc Cohen, 2Roses, Greg Orloff, Swinda Reichelt, Sherri Madison -The Cardboard Queen (HBO show), and Emma Trask, founder of Chrysalis Lab (stylist to Carrie Underwood). Painter Deborah Paswaters’ Gorgeous Goddess diptych painting was also on view and for sale.

Each artist wants to communicate to us through the creativity in their artwork. There is more than meets the eye. Letting us go on the journey with them is a gift of storytelling at its finest. When you lay your eyes on such beautiful craftsmanship, it’s inspiring. Wearable art is moveable art. It’s walkable art. It’s living and breathing art. It’s powerful. It’s timeless. It draws attention to itself, and we gravitate toward it.

To learn more about the panelists and curator follow these links: 2roses.com, teribrudnak.com, sherrimadison.com, www.sculpturetowear.com, www.gregorloff.com, and swindadesigns.com.

To learn about other events and exhibits at the Muckenthaler Cultural Center visit: www.themuck.org.

