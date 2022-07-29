Blood and platelet donors needed now to help prevent seasonal blood shortage

Just as most cars need to be refueled constantly, so does the nation’s blood supply. The American Red Cross has faced a concerning drop in blood and platelet donations this summer. Donors are needed to give in August to help prevent a blood shortage, by making an appointment.

The decline in donations has caused the Red Cross blood supply to shrink nearly 20% in recent weeks. The availability of blood products will continue to decline if donations do not increase. People should not wait until they hear there is a blood shortage to give. Type O negative blood donors and platelet donors are especially needed now.

Donors can schedule an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

As blood and platelet donations drop, gas prices have reached all-time highs in the U.S. As a thank-you, all who come to give August 1-31 will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value. There will be three lucky winners. Everyone who comes to give blood or platelets in August will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 1 to 15 in North Orange County:

Anaheim

8/2: 10am- 4pm, Kaiser Permanente Orange County Anaheim Medical Center, 3440 E La Palma Ave

8/7: 9:30am – 4pm, Jafaria Islamic Society, 1546 E La Palma

8/11: 9:30am – 3:30pm, Downtown Anaheim Farmers Market, 435 West Center Street Promenade

Brea

8/5: 1:30pm – 7:30pm, Brea Masonic Lodge, 500 E Imperial Hwy

8/8: 1pm – 7pm, Friends Community Church, 301 N. Berry

8/8: 2pm – 8pm, Christ Lutheran Church, 820 W. Imperial Hwy

8/9: 1:30pm – 8pm, Brea Mall, 1065 Brea Mall

8/11: 2 pm – 8pm, Avalon Brea Place, 185 S State College Blvd

Buena Park

8/8: 12pm – 6pm, Buena Park Downtown, 8308 On the Mall, Suite #100, 3rd Floor

Cypress

8/9: 1pm – 7pm, St Irenaeus Catholic Church, 5201 Evergreen Ave.

Fullerton

Red Cross Fullerton Blood Donation Center, 1144 Rosecrans Ave. Open M-W 12-7pm, Friday 7:30am-2:30pm, Saturday 7am-2pm, Sunday, 7am-3pm. Closed Thursdays.

8/3: 11am – 5pm, St Jude Medical Center, 101 E. Valencia Mesa Drive

8/14: 8am – 2pm, St Juliana Catholic Church, 1318 North Acacia

La Habra

8/2: 8am – 8pm, La Habra Community Center, 101 W La Habra Blvd.

Orange

8/14: 8am – 2pm, La Purisima Catholic Church, 11712 N. Hewes

Yorba Linda

8/1: 8am – 8pm, Yorba Linda Masonic Center, 4847 Main St.

8/8: 10am – 4pm, Richard Nixon Presidential Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd.

8/13: 9am – 3pm, Presbyterian Church, 19301 Yorba Linda Blvd.

8/15: 8am – 8pm, Yorba Linda Masonic Center, 4847 Main St.

Blood drive safety

The Red Cross follows a high standard of safety and infection control. The Red Cross will continue to socially distance wherever possible at blood drives, donation centers, and facilities. While donors are no longer required to wear a face mask, individuals may choose to continue to wear a mask for any reason. The Red Cross will also adhere to more stringent face mask requirements per state and/or local guidance, or at the request of blood drive sponsors. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at a drive.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or get more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health, may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online on the day of their donation before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds, and provides comfort to victims of disasters, supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood, teaches skills that save lives, distributes international humanitarian aid, and supports veterans, military members, and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

