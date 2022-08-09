Art Exhibit Showcases Unheard Voices

Featuring 38 artists from across Southern California, a new exhibit opens this Saturday in Fullerton entitled Unheard Voices. The exhibit explores emotional experiences, vulnerabilities, cultural origins, gender identity, isolation, and social anxieties that shape the Artist’s creative process. The show includes paintings, drawings, sculptures, installations, and photography expressing varying interpretations. The opening reception is Saturday August 13 from 6pm to 9pm with another showing Sunday August 14 from 1pm to 8pm. Light food and drinks will be served. Location: 3300 N Hideaway Lane Fullerton 92835.

The show is curated by Nous-Ance, an artist-run website providing a platform for artists to share their work with a wider audience. The website aims to represent contemporary artists pushing the boundaries of the modern world through self-expression in the visual arts. Online exhibitions, temporary in-person group shows, and article features give artists a virtual presence, allowing for visibility and searchability on Google and other search engines. For more info visit nous-ance.com.

Related