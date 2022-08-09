‘Observing Fullerton’ Episode #23: Robin Rush of Recovery Road

Today, Urooj takes a walking tour of the Recovery Road facility in Anaheim. Robin Rush, founder of the nonprofit organization, details the assistance and opportunities that Recovery Road offers to those who plan on, are currently, or have overcome some form of addiction.

Make sure to check out these partnering organizations:

–www.patriotsandpaws.org

–www.givingchildrenhope.org

–www.brackenskitchen.org

–www.thepurposeofrecovery.org

–www.feedoc.org

The Observing Fullerton podcast includes headlines concerning the latest happenings in Fullerton, followed by an interview with a local person doing prominent work in the community ranging from the areas of politics to education to small businesses to art and more. This episode was hosted by Urooj Naveed. It was filmed and edited by Jackson Henry.

