‘Observing Fullerton’ Episode #23: Robin Rush of Recovery Road

Today, Urooj takes a walking tour of the Recovery Road facility in Anaheim. Robin Rush, founder of the nonprofit organization, details the assistance and opportunities that Recovery Road offers to those who plan on, are currently, or have overcome some form of addiction.
Make sure to check out these partnering organizations:
The Observing Fullerton podcast includes headlines concerning the latest happenings in Fullerton, followed by an interview with a local person doing prominent work in the community ranging from the areas of politics to education to small businesses to art and more. This episode was hosted by Urooj Naveed. It was filmed and edited by Jackson Henry.
Listen to the podcast on Spotify, RSS, or watch on YouTube.
———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Protect local journalism – please subscribe to the print edition or online edition of the Fullerton Observer. All editions are free, but we depend on subscriptions from readers. Annual subscription is only $39/year. It only takes a minute – Click Here To Subscribe. Thank you for your support for the Fullerton Observer. Click here to view a copy of the print edition.
———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Categories: Regional
Leave a Reply