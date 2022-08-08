Happening This Week: August 8-14

Here are some events happening in an around Fullerton during the week of August 1-7:

Tuesday, August 9

• Fullerton Joint Union High School District Board Meeting (6pm): Regular Sessions are held at 6pm monthly in the Ed Center Board Rm, 1051 West Bastanchury Road, Fullerton. For agenda go to: www.fjuhsd.org or call (714) 870-2800.

• Fullerton School District Board Meeting (6pm): FSD Board meets at 6pm on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month at district headquarters, 1401 W Valencia Dr, Fullerton. For agendas go to: www.fullertonsd.org or call (714) 447-7400.

• Fullerton Arboretum after-hours Summer Stroll (6:30-8pm): Enjoy a leisurely walk through the spacious grounds of the award-winning Fullerton Arboretum. Stationed around the Arboretum, musicians from CSUF College of the Arts performing live as Friends of the Arboretum volunteers serve light refreshments. Free for members. $10 for non-members. For more information visit www.fullertonarboretum.org.

Wednesday, August 10

• Fullerton’s Certified Farmers Market (8:30am-12:30pm): Shop for farm fresh organic fruit, vegetables, food vendors, and more. Fullerton Community Center. 340 W. Commonwealth Ave. Support local farmers.

• Outdoor Yoga at the Muckenthaler (6pm-7pm): Enjoy a yoga class on the spacious lawn of the Muckenthaler Cultural Center. Feel the breeze, and listen to the birds as you gently flow in nature. This is an all levels class so don’t worry if you can’t touch your toes. Donation recommended. Bring a mat, water and a blanket. Cost: Whatever you care to donate. 1201 W Malvern Ave.

Thursday, August 11

• Downtown City Plaza Market (4:30-8:30pm): Delicious food & live music to enjoy. Fullerton Museum Plaza. 125 E. Wilshire Ave. Musical performance by Superlark.

• Circus Nonsense at the Muckenthaler Cultural Center (7:30-9:30pm): Join award-winning Circus Nonsense as they create a new realm where they can find the magic in everyday objects and the ordinary becomes extraordinary. $30 general, $20 student, $15 member. 1201 W Malvern Ave, Fullerton. To learn more call (714) 738-6595 or e-mail info@themuck.org.

Friday, August 12

• Summer Concert In The Park (6:30-8:30pm): Featuring Stone Soul (classic soul and Motown). Fullerton Sports Complex at 560 Silver Pine Street. The location is just off Bastanchury between Harbor and Brea Boulevard. Bring your own picnic blanket or chair.

• King Kong at The Maverick Theater (8pm): An original stage adaptation of the 1933 film by Merian C. Cooper. The play is based on the Delos W. Lovelace novel, which is the same storyline and dialogue from the original film with only minor changes and additions. 110 E. Walnut, Fullerton (714) 526-7070. To buy tickets: mavericktheater.com. Show: Fri and Sat at 8 pm, Sun at 6pm $30 gen & $10 for students w/ID.

Saturday, August 13

• Community Conversation w/ Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva (9-10am): Join a community conversation in West Anaheim to hear a legislative update and discuss matters important to the community. Twila Reid Park, 3100 W. Orange Ave. Anaheim. For more information or to RSVP, call (714) 525-6515.

